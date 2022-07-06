Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AGF Management (AGFMF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AGF Management (OTCMKTS: AGFMF) recently:

6/24/2022 – AGF Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$8.75.

6/23/2022 – AGF Management had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$7.50.

6/23/2022 – AGF Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$8.00.

6/23/2022 – AGF Management had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

6/17/2022 – AGF Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$10.75 to C$9.00.

6/14/2022 – AGF Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.75.

OTCMKTS:AGFMF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 841. AGF Management Limited has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $6.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

