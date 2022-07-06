Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,300 ($112.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($84.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($87.19) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($90.34) to GBX 7,700 ($93.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,685.71 ($93.07).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up GBX 135.64 ($1.64) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,351.64 ($76.91). 1,385,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,202.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,106.57. The firm has a market cap of £45.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,411.47. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,604 ($79.97).

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($75.25), for a total value of £479,285.82 ($580,389.71).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.