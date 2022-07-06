Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $324.50

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 324.50 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 331.50 ($4.01), with a volume of 412014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.50 ($4.06).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 556 ($6.73) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 365.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 392.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £805.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Redde Northgate Company Profile (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

