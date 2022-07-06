Refinable (FINE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Refinable (FINE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $211,761.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,118.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,131.24 or 0.10438615 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00137702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 684.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

