Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 6th (ALEC, ATHA, BTAI, CERE, CRTO, HRMY, HVRRY, ITCI, MURGY, SCRYY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 6th:

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Alector Inc alerts:

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $35.00.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.