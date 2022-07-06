Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SeaSpine (SPNE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ: SPNE) in the last few weeks:

7/3/2022 – SeaSpine was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/30/2022 – SeaSpine had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $23.00 to $19.00.

6/25/2022 – SeaSpine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/17/2022 – SeaSpine was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/1/2022 – SeaSpine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2022 – SeaSpine was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. 2,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,661. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $214.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Get SeaSpine Holdings Co alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 558,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Holdings Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine Holdings Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.