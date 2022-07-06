RioDeFi Price Reaches $0.0092 on Exchanges (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $833,407.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,357.25 or 1.00007625 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002508 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 300,050,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

