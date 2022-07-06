RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. 82,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,953. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 59,225 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

