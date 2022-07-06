RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. 82,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,953. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
