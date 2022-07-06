Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of RMM opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $365,000.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.