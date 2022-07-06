RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE RMI traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. 11,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

