Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) to Sector Perform

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($11.50) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,400 ($16.95). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DNLM. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.19) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.71) to GBX 1,200 ($14.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.95) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,367 ($16.55).

DNLM opened at GBX 789.50 ($9.56) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,066.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 862.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,092.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 757.50 ($9.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.86).

In related news, insider Arja Taaveniku acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 807 ($9.77) per share, for a total transaction of £48,420 ($58,634.05). Also, insider William Reeve acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.66) per share, with a total value of £17,600 ($21,312.67). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 46,331 shares of company stock worth $46,292,547.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

