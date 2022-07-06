Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.39

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 6387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 575 ($6.96) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.33) to GBX 240 ($2.91) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.50) to GBX 632 ($7.65) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $437.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

