RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) & Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Head-To-Head Review

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) and RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Bioxytran has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RVL Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

20.9% of RVL Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of RVL Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bioxytran and RVL Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioxytran N/A N/A -505.84% RVL Pharmaceuticals -163.45% -100.83% -37.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioxytran and RVL Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioxytran N/A N/A -$4.03 million N/A N/A RVL Pharmaceuticals $17.50 million 6.78 -$64.92 million ($0.88) -1.61

Bioxytran has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RVL Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bioxytran and RVL Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioxytran 0 0 0 0 N/A RVL Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

RVL Pharmaceuticals beats Bioxytran on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bioxytran Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioXyTran, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs designed to address hypoxia in humans, which is a lack of oxygen in tissues. Its product pipeline includes BXT-25, a drug designed to oxygenate ischemic (reduced blood flow) regions in the brain that suffered from hypoxia during a brain stroke, and BXT-252, which treats chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults. The company was formerly known as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and changed its name to RVL Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2022. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

