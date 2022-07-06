Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

BRW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. 89,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,033. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund news, President Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 103,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $424,415.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,464,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,804,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 345,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,150 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund ( NYSEARCA:BRW Get Rating ) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.