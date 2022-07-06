Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Announces GBX 9.40 Dividend

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Safestore stock opened at GBX 1,071 ($12.97) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,097.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,230.57. The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 459.47. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 996.50 ($12.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,460 ($17.68).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,423 ($17.23) price target on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 970 ($11.75) to GBX 1,280 ($15.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

In other Safestore news, insider Delphine Mousseau purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($12.84) per share, with a total value of £4,770 ($5,776.22).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

