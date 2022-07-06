Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,024 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,102,589. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $172.60. 65,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,073,069. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $171.74 billion, a PE ratio of 167.19, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

