Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SCF stock opened at GBX 283 ($3.43) on Wednesday. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 271.80 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 323 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £196.58 million and a P/E ratio of 680.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 301.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 303.66.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

