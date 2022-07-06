Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of SCF stock opened at GBX 283 ($3.43) on Wednesday. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 271.80 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 323 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £196.58 million and a P/E ratio of 680.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 301.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 303.66.
