Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 124.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,423 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after buying an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,210.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,127,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,363,000 after buying an additional 1,078,738 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,997,000 after buying an additional 805,225 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,588,000 after buying an additional 765,250 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,510. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

