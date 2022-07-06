Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Trimmed by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.27. 26,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,659. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.50.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.