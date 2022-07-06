Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

