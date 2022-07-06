Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.74 and last traded at $30.93. 7,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,328,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -8.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 148,367 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 608,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 567,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,008 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

