Scotiabank Trims Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Target Price to C$22.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.25.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

