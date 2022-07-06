Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.29.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.26. 3,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $72.58 and a 1 year high of $189.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.33.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.