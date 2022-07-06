ScPrime Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 6th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000999 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market cap of $8.76 million and $11,890.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004377 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,211,675 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

