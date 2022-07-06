SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,427,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,190,000 after buying an additional 499,750 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 277,996 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 159,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 502,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 83,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

