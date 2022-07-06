Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($21.17).

A number of research analysts have commented on STB shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($22.04) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($23.00) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of LON:STB opened at GBX 1,075 ($13.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.76 million and a PE ratio of 439.33. Secure Trust Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 1,030 ($12.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,420 ($17.20). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,143.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,233.76.

In related news, insider David McCreadie purchased 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($13.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,888 ($24,083.31).

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

