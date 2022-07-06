Security National Bank Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Security National Bank grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,143 shares of company stock worth $19,102,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $174.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 167.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

