Security National Bank Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Security National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $994,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 4,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 20,526 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $190.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average is $119.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

