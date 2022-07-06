Security National Bank Has $8.54 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Security National Bank decreased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,758,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,276 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $271.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.17 and a 200-day moving average of $274.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.86 and a one year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.