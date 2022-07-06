Security National Bank Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

OTIS opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.