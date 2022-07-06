Security National Bank Raises Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Security National Bank grew its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Logitech International makes up 1.7% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Security National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Logitech International worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $236,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

