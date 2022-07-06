Security National Bank Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Security National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after acquiring an additional 330,335 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.57 and its 200 day moving average is $216.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

