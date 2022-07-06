Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 151 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI stock opened at $422.01 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.09.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.