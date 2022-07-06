Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.88 and its 200 day moving average is $165.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

