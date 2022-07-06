Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.60. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

