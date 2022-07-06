Segment Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in CME Group by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in CME Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $204.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

