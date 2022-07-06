Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

