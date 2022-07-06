Segment Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 153,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 41,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.