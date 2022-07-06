Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,443,000 after purchasing an additional 439,010 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,162,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 221,191 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 121,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,017,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.