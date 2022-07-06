Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Seiko Epson in a research report issued on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Seiko Epson’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.
Seiko Epson stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
About Seiko Epson (Get Rating)
Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.
