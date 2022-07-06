Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Update

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on SQNS. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 27,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,390. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

