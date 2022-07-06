Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading Up 4.9%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 6,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,709,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $597.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sharecare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

