Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Increases By 26.6%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,123,900 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 1,677,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

