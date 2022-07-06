Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Increases By 26.6%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,123,900 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 1,677,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
