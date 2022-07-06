Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Drops By 22.6%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of AFBI opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Affinity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $97.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21.

Affinity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:AFBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter.

About Affinity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.