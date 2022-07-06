Short Interest in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Increases By 22.5%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $96,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 54.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

ATKR stock opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25. Atkore has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.65.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

