Short Interest in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Drops By 22.5%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

NYSE LND traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. 8,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,672. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $291.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ( NYSE:LND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 30.53%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LND. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.