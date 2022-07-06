Short Interest in Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Declines By 23.8%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Diamcor Mining stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 51,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,796. Diamcor Mining has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Get Diamcor Mining alerts:

Diamcor Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.