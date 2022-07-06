Short Interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Declines By 19.8%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,850,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.78.

NYSE:EQNR traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.17. 96,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,551. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.01.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.