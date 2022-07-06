Short Interest in Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Drops By 18.0%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.4 days.

FRHHF opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. Freshii has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.96.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Freshii from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

