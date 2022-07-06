Short Interest in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Drops By 24.3%

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 397,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 871,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 260,376 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $195,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

VVR opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.